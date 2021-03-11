Menu

Crime

Police investigating discovery of 2 bodies in Hamilton, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 2:02 pm
Hamilton Police investigate city's latest homicide
Don Mitchell, Global News

Hamilton police say a pair of bodies have been discovered in a residence on Woodbridge Road.

Investigators say they have no details to reveal on the nature of the incident as of Thursday afternoon.

Police are expected to have a large presence at the location for several hours.

Read more: Hamilton Police seize $4.5M worth of cannabis destined for U.S. from truck in Stoney Creek

Traffic in the area is not affected.

More to come.

