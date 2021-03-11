Police investigating discovery of 2 bodies in Hamilton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a pair of bodies have been discovered in a residence on Woodbridge Road.

Investigators say they have no details to reveal on the nature of the incident as of Thursday afternoon.

Police are expected to have a large presence at the location for several hours.

Traffic in the area is not affected.

More to come.

Hamilton Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies at a residence on Woodbridge Road in #HamOnt. It is early in the investigation. There is a large police presence in the area. More details to come. Traffic in the area is not affected. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 11, 2021

