Police investigating discovery of 2 bodies in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton police say a pair of bodies have been discovered in a residence on Woodbridge Road.
Investigators say they have no details to reveal on the nature of the incident as of Thursday afternoon.
Police are expected to have a large presence at the location for several hours.
Traffic in the area is not affected.
More to come.
