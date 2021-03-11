Alberta private member’s bill would increase some highway speed limits to 120 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

A private member’s bill has been introduced which, if passed, would increase the speed limit on some Alberta highways.

UCP MLA Searle Turton introduced Bill 213: the Traffic Safety (Maximum Speed Limit for Provincial Freeways) Amendment Act on Wednesday.

If passed, the bill would set the maximum speed limit for many provincial freeways at 120 kilometres per hour.

“Bill 213 would allow motorists to use our freeways at the speeds they were designed and engineered for, and match posted speed limits with the realistic speeds commuters follow. Evidence shows this would make our freeways safer,” Turton said in a news release Thursday.

Turton said he has conducted “extensive research” that shows increasing speed limits would “better synchronize driving speeds between posted limits without leading to safety concerns for drivers.”

Details on which Alberta highways might be considered for the speed increase were not released.

Turton, who is the MLA for Spruce Grove-Stony Plain, said Bill 213 would not affect freeways or highways within urban areas, just stretches of roadway “that the Ministry of Transportation deems safe.”