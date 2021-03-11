Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Alberta private member’s bill would increase some highway speed limits to 120 km/h

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 2:33 pm
Highway 2
Alberta's Highway 2, south of Olds Feb. 15, 2015. Global News

A private member’s bill has been introduced which, if passed, would increase the speed limit on some Alberta highways.

UCP MLA Searle Turton introduced Bill 213: the Traffic Safety (Maximum Speed Limit for Provincial Freeways) Amendment Act on Wednesday.

Read more: Alberta government introduces legislation to levy tolls on new roads, bridges

If passed, the bill would set the maximum speed limit for many provincial freeways at 120 kilometres per hour.

“Bill 213 would allow motorists to use our freeways at the speeds they were designed and engineered for, and match posted speed limits with the realistic speeds commuters follow. Evidence shows this would make our freeways safer,” Turton said in a news release Thursday.

“This bill, if passed, would keep people moving in a safe and thoughtful way.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Turton said he has conducted “extensive research” that shows increasing speed limits would “better synchronize driving speeds between posted limits without leading to safety concerns for drivers.”

Read more: Professional driver caught speeding 201 km/h east of Edmonton in dark, snowy conditions

Details on which Alberta highways might be considered for the speed increase were not released.

Turton, who is the MLA for Spruce Grove-Stony Plain, said Bill 213 would not affect freeways or highways within urban areas, just stretches of roadway “that the Ministry of Transportation deems safe.”

Click to play video 'Where are speed limits changing in Calgary? Finalized maps now available' Where are speed limits changing in Calgary? Finalized maps now available
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta roadsAlberta highwaysAlberta private members billAlberta Bill 213Alberta freeway speedAlberta highway speedAlberta highway speed limitMaximum Speed Limit for Provincial Freeways

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers