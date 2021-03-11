COVID-19: Fleming College to resume in-person classes as student residence outbreak declines

Peterborough’s largest COVID-19 outbreak may be on the decline, however, at least one case has required hospitalized care in Toronto, the region’s health unit reports.

According to Peterborough Public Health, there are now 56 COVID-19 cases related to the Feb. 20 outbreak declared at privately owned Severn Court Student Residence in the city’s west end on Wilfred Drive. Of the cases, 44 are variant of concern cases(their type yet to be determined), a major contributing factor why the health unit’s jurisdiction moved into red-zone status on Monday.

One of the cases has been transferred to a Toronto hospital, said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, noting the resident of Severn Court is “gravely ill.” An update on their condition was unavailable Thursday morning.

“I’m very concerned,” she said.

Most of the cases involve Fleming College and Trent University students. Salvaterra says eight cases (seven as variants) at Champlain College student residence at Trent is linked to the Severn Court cases after a large party was held among students, including some involved in health care and trades.

Salvaterra noted the group has been divided into active cases and high-risk contacts and the residence remains under a Section 22 order to quarantine and self-isolate.

However, she noted that the Severn Court outbreak has led to community spread with “lots of variants” and there are likely more cases expected to be reported.

“The number (56) is an underrepresentation of the true outbreak,” she said. “We only count those residents of Severn Court — we are not counting all of the other community people who are either affected now, or had been affected or [have yet] to be affected.

“That’s something that takes a lot of work to show the relationship and at some point, we will be able to show how much it has spread into our community.”

Salvaterra noted, however, that while there have been cases at workplaces associated with the Severn Court outbreak, no further transmission has occurred at the workplaces.

The investigation into the incident continues as does testing of more than 200 residents, she said.

Peterborough Police Service Insp. John Lyons says police are working in unison with the health unit to investigate the incident, however, charges have yet to be laid.

During a Thursday media conference hosted by the health unit, Fleming president Maureen Adamson says the college has maintained in-depth conversations with the health unit and is committed to helping students finish their semesters.

Fleming College cancelled in-person classes at its nearby Sutherland campus on March 1 for two weeks. However, on Thursday she announced the Sutherland campus will reopen for in-person classes beginning next week.

However, students from Severn Court, unless cleared by public health, will not be permitted on campus, she said.

Adamson says “a few students” are to blame for the outbreak, but that it’s time to move on from those responsible to ensure all students are able to complete their studies.

“I think the community has responded in fear and out of disappointment for the very few students that were involved in this gathering,” said Adamson. “I think it’s really important to remind ourselves that it is a few.”

Case Incidence/Red Zone

As of Wednesday evening, there were 81 active cases of COVID-19, 18 more than a week ago with 89 presumed variants of concern. A presumed variant is defined as having tested positive for a mutation, but it requires further genomic sequencing to determine its specific strain, the health unit notes.

The region’s incidence rate is currently 46 cases per 100,000 (from the period of March 4-10). The provincial rate is 503 per 100,000.

Case incidence rate for Peterborough Public Health.”I’m hoping if we can stabilize our numbers we can remain in red going into next week,” said Salvaterra. “We are at the lower end of the red — I’m hopeful we can stay in red for a little while longer.”

The other active outbreak is at Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield where it is “stable” and all surveillance testing has been completed for staff and residents, Salvaterra said.

Vaccines

Salvaterra says the health unit’s supply is beginning to increase. An additional 4,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to arrive on Friday but it is not considered as an effective vaccine for older adults, Salvaterra noted.

Beginning next week, the health unit will start vaccinating area residents age 80 and over and urban Indigenous residents. People age 80 and over can book an appointment using the provincial system when it goes live on March 15, with mass immunization clinics to run at the Evinrude Centre in Peterborough and at the Norwood Community Centre March 22-24. Another clinic will begin March 20 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre for residents age 80 and up.

A clinic for urban Indigenous people will be held at the Evinrude Centre running Monday and Tuesday.

Clinics have already been held at Curve Lake First Nation and will launch in Hiawatha First Nation this weekend.

“We will be moving rural clinics around,” said Salvaterra.

