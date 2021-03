Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have identified the victim in a homicide on Stella Avenue.

Police said human remains found Wednesday at a site in the 500 block of Stella Avenue are those of Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin, 28.

There was no word of how he died.

Police said the homicide unit is investigating. Dahlin’s death is the fourth homicide of 2021.

Advertisement