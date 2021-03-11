Sudbury region to move to Ontario’s COVID-19 grey-lockdown zone March 12

Send this page to someone via email

The region that falls under Public Health Sudbury and Districts will move into the grey-lockdown zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework on Friday, March 12.

The decision was made as a result of local public health indicators and trends in consultation with the local medical officer of health.

“Implementing an emergency brake to immediately interrupt transmission of COVID-19 is a key component of our government’s plan to safely and gradually return public health regions to the framework,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement Thursday.

“We have seen a rapid rise in the case rate in the Sudbury area, and swift action is needed to protect individuals, families and businesses and save lives.”

From March 3 to 9, the Sudbury area’s case rate increased by 54.1 per cent to 75.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Here’s what people can and can’t do under the grey-lockdown designation:

Events and social gatherings

No indoor events and gatherings are permitted, except among members of the same household. Those living alone may consider having close contact with one other household to reduce the negative effects of social isolation.

Outdoors gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Religious services and ceremonies, including weddings and funerals, are limited to 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

Restaurants and bars

Indoor and outdoor dining is prohibited. Takeout, drive-thru services and delivery, including for alcohol, are allowed.

Sports and fitness centres

Indoor and outdoor sports and fitness centres are closed, except for high-performance athletes and for specified purposes (including day camps and child care).

Outdoor recreational amenities like ice rinks, ski hills and snow trails can open with restrictions.

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities can stay open for permitted activities like child care, day camps and social services.

Meeting and event spaces

Meeting and event spaces are closed, with exceptions for child care and day camps, court services, government services, mental health and addiction services, and the provision of social services.

Retail

In-person shopping is allowed at all retail stores with capacity limits. Supermarkets, convenience stores and pharmacies must operate at 50 per cent capacity, while all other retailers, including big box stores, must operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Curbside pickup and delivery are allowed.

Retailers must publicly post capacity limits and passively screen customers. Indoor malls must actively screen patrons before they enter.

Personal care services

All personal care services must close.

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

All casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments must close.

Cinemas

All cinemas must close, except for drive-in theatres and for those rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcasted event, with restrictions.

A safety plan must be in place and available upon request.

Performing arts centres

Performing arts facilities must close to spectators.

Rehearsing or performing a recorded or broadcasted event is permitted with restrictions.

Drive-in performances are permitted.

A safety plan must be in place and made available on request.

Amusement and water parks

Amusement and water parks must close.

Animal services

Veterinary services and other businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals (farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters and research centres) can stay open.

Businesses that provide services for the training and provision of service animals are allowed to remain open.

Pet grooming, pet-sitting, pet walking and training services are allowed to operate.

Bathhouses and sex clubs

Bathhouses and sex clubs must close.

Boarding kennels and stables

Boarding kennels and stables are permitted to open for an animal’s owner or representative for visits, care, feeding and riding when applicable.

Campgrounds

Short-term campground rentals that were reserved on or before Nov. 22, 2020, are allowed. No new reservations after Nov. 22, 2020, are allowed, except for those who are in need of housing.

Campgrounds are open for trailers and recreational vehicles that are used by people in need of housing or are allowed to be there by the terms of a full-season contract.

Only campsites with electricity, water service and sewage disposal may be provided for use.

All recreational and communal facilities at campgrounds, except washrooms and showers, must close.

Cannabis

Cannabis retailers are permitted to do curbside pickup and delivery.

Driving instruction

In-person driving lessons aren’t allowed.

Household services

Domestic, cleaning and maintenance services are allowed, including housekeepers, cooks, nannies, personal affairs management and domestic personnel.

Outdoor cleaning and maintenance services are allowed.

Hotels, motels

Hotels and motels can operate, but their pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities must close.

Libraries

Libraries can stay open for curbside pickup and delivery.

Patrons are allowed to enter libraries for contactless drop-off and pickup and to access computers or photocopiers.

Libraries can also stay open for permitted services like day camp, child care, mental health and addiction services, and the provision of social services.

There are no classes running at libraries.

Marinas, golf courses, boat clubs and driving ranges

Marinas and boat clubs can stay open. Clubhouses, restaurants, pools, meeting rooms, fitness centres and other recreation facilities must close with limited exceptions.

Indoor golf courses and driving ranges must close, but outdoor ones can stay open.

Indoor shooting ranges must close.

Motorsports

Motorsports must close.

Museums

Museums must close to the public but are permitted to host drive-in or drive-thru services.

Nightclubs

Nightclubs can only open if they operate as a restaurant or bar providing takeout, drive-thru or delivery services.

Personal services

In-person personal services aren’t permitted, including personal shoppers, party planners, organizer services, personal trainers and housesitters.

Real estate agencies

Real estate agencies are permitted to operate, but property showings must be by appointment only.

Short-term rentals

Existing reservations as of Nov. 22, 2020, are honoured regardless of when the rental occurs. No new reservations after Nov. 22, 2020, are allowed, except for those who are in need of housing.

This doesn’t apply to hotels, motels, lodges, resorts and other shared rental accommodation, including student housing.

Strip clubs

Strip clubs are only allowed to open if they operate as a restaurant or bar that provides takeout or delivery services.

Zoos and aquariums

Zoos and aquariums must close to the public, except for drive-thru or drive-in events. They’re also permitted to operate for the care of animals.

