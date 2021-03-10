Menu

Canada

Okanagan resident enters cat in online competition, seeking local voting help

By Abigail Zieverink Global News
An Okanagan resident has entered her cat, Reba, in America’s Favorite Pet and is seeking voting help from the public.
An Okanagan resident who entered her cat in an online competition is seeking voting help from the public.

Elaine Gross of Vernon says her 11-year-old feline, a purebred Himalayan named Reba, has advanced to the quarter-finals of America’s Favorite Pet.

The top pet will win $5,000 and will also be featured on the cover of Catster Magazine.

Read more: Stowaway cat attacks pilot on passenger flight, forcing emergency landing

Gross, who is a pharmacist’s assistant, says entered Reba in hopes of bringing positive attention to the Okanagan.

“We could spread more happiness in our community by sharing Reba’s story and the contest,” said Gross.

According to Gross, Reba had been in first place throughout the last month.

“The competition is fierce, so I’m channelling Reba’s fighting attitude to try and get as many votes as possible,” said Gross, adding her cat has had multiple trips to the vet to combat tooth disease.

“Reba has been a fighter, she always bounces back and shows so much resilience.”

Gross also noted that Reba loves posing for the camera and has a sweet personality.

“Wouldn’t it be awesome if a cat from Vernon was featured on the cover of Catster magazine,” said Gross, “so more people could learn about our fantastic community?

Users can vote once daily. To see Reba’s page, click here.

Voting for the semi-finals ends on March 11 at 8 p.m. PT.

Okanagan Vernon North Okanagan Pet Online voting online competition America's Favorite Pet online pet competition pet competition

