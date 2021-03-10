Enderby man killed in North Okanagan crash

Send this page to someone via email

An Enderby man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen late Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews rushed to the crash on a rural property along the 4000 block of Salmon River Road.

“Investigators determined the vehicle was travelling along Salmon River Road when it left the roadway and continued across a field until it overturned and came to rest at the bottom of an embankment,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a news release.

The 61-year-old driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was found dead at the scene.

“The results of this collision certainly are tragic and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Terleski said.

Police and the BC Coroner’s Service continue to investigate the crash.