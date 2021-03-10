Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Enderby man killed in North Okanagan crash

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 4:18 pm
A 61-year-old driver died in a single-vehicle crash on Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen on Tuesday.
A 61-year-old driver died in a single-vehicle crash on Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen on Tuesday. File/ Global News

An Enderby man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen late Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 5:30 p.m., emergency crews rushed to the crash on a rural property along the 4000 block of Salmon River Road.

“Investigators determined the vehicle was travelling along Salmon River Road when it left the roadway and continued across a field until it overturned and came to rest at the bottom of an embankment,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a news release.

Read more: Fight dramatically escalates between BC Housing, Penticton council over downtown winter shelter

The 61-year-old driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was found dead at the scene.

“The results of this collision certainly are tragic and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Terleski said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police investigating after body of West Kelowna woman found at campground

Police and the BC Coroner’s Service continue to investigate the crash.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPOkanaganFatal CrashNorth OkanaganEnderbyvernon rcmpvernon north okanagan rcmpsalmon river road

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers