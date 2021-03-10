Legislation introduced to give more powers to College of Alberta School Superintendents

Send this page to someone via email

The UCP government has introduced legislation that would give more powers to the College of Alberta School Superintendents.

In a news release Tuesday, the government said if it is passed into law, Bill 55 would “make the college a legislated organization responsible for upholding the superintendent profession,” see the college become responsible for offering professional development to its members and get rid of the need for the education minister to approve superintendent appointments.

The College of Alberta School Superintendents Act would apply to superintendents and deputy superintendents employed in public, separate or francophone school authorities.

“The legislation builds on the government’s professional practice standards for superintendents, and existing legislation governing other professional bodies in the K-12 education sector, by ensuring leaders are skilled and competent in their professional practice,” the government said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Education said the legislation, which would see the college investigate complaints made about its members, is aimed at empowering superintendents “to provide better outcomes for Alberta’s students.”

“Superintendents play an important and unique role in making sure every student receives a high-quality education,” Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said.

“Having an education system full of tremendously professional leaders will foster better outcomes for all students across our great province, which is something Alberta parents and students deserve.”

The government said membership in the college, which would be categorized as either regulated or non-regulated, would be mandatory for superintendents, chief deputy superintendents and “eligible central office teacher leaders who are employed by a school board or francophone regional authority.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education went on to say that “if a teacher leader employed in a central office leadership position is eligible to opt out of the ATA (Alberta Teachers’ Association) and chooses to do so, then the teacher leader will be required to be an member of CASS.”

Members would not be forced to drop out of the ATA, Justin Marshall said Wednesday.

In a statement, Opposition education critic Sarah Hoffman said she believes LaGrange should be focusing on other priorities “before she creates more bureaucracy in education.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I speak with Alberta students, staff and families every day,” she said. “They are calling for less crowded classrooms, a modern curriculum we can be proud of, and more supports for students with complex needs.”

The government said the legislation was put together after it sought input from a number of stakeholders, including the college, Alberta Teachers’ Association, Alberta School Boards Association, Association of Alberta Public Charter Schools, Association of Independent Schools and Colleges in Alberta, Association of School Business Officials of Alberta and First Nations.

The government noted that if the legislation is passed, the college “will not assume union functions, engage in collective bargaining on behalf of its members or assist in negotiating employment contracts,” and that superintendents will be required to “respect the authority of the school board as their employer.”