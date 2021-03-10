Menu

Canada

2 women arrested in Perth, Ont., armed home invasion: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 11:16 am
Two women are accused of entering a stranger's home, assaulting the homeowner and stealing from her, Lanark County OPP say.
Two women are accused of entering a stranger's home, assaulting the homeowner and stealing from her, Lanark County OPP say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Lanark County OPP have arrested two women for an armed robbery that took place in a Perth, Ont., home last month.

OPP say they arrested Wanetta Generoux, a 47-year-old from  Drummond-North Elmsley Township, and Sandra Bartraw, a 33-year-old from Perth, on March 9 after a month of investigating the incident.

The two women are accused of entering the home of a 67-year-old woman, who they did not know, the afternoon of Feb. 10, assaulting her and taking items from her home.

Read more: Woman assaulted by 2 unknown women in Perth, Ont., home, OPP say

The 67-year-old received non-life-threatening injuries during the attack, OPP say.

Tuesday, the two women were charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, break and enter and theft under $5,000.

Police are offering their thanks to the public for their “invaluable assistance” during the investigation.

Nevertheless, OPP are still looking for information about the attack. They ask anyone with information to contact Lanark OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP would not provide additional details about the incident.

