RRC students helping classmates through hard times with food bank drive

Some students in Red River College’s Creative Communications program are working to help their classmates make it through the hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students, part of the public relations and communication management specialization, have organized a fundraising campaign to raise donations for a food bank operated by the school’s students’ association and help support students in completing their programs.

“We just felt a need that we should help students now more than ever because so many students at RRC have lost their jobs because of COVID,” student Colin Jackson told 680 CJOB.

“The service industry is a big industry for students, so we thought it would be as good a time as any to help those students out and contribute any way we could.”

Jackson said a wide demographic of students attend the college — from single people who have become unemployed during the pandemic to people with families going back to school to further their careers.

“Sometimes they have to choose between school and dinner, so we just want to lighten the load any way we can for people,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be an all-or-nothing situation when you’re trying to further your education.”

Student Keanna Kennington said the food bank often sees use even when there’s not a pandemic to further complicate things.

“It depends on the year,” said Kennington. “Some years we get more than others but we just know there is a huge need (now) for students who can’t afford food.”

On Saturday, the students will be driving around the city picking up meal kit donations for the food bank.

Anyone interested in donating can visit mealsinmotion.org to get involved.

