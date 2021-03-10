Peterborough receives $1.1M as part of $1.9M COVID-19 relief funding for Peterborough-Kawartha

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing municipalities in the riding of Peterborough-Kawartha an additional $1.9 million in new funding to address ongoing COVID-19-related operating costs.

On Wednesday, riding MPP Dave Smith announced the funding, which aims to ensure municipalities can continue to deliver critical services during the pandemic and help keep capital projects on track.

“Today’s investment is yet another demonstration of the province of Ontario’s willingness to step up and support our municipal partners,” said Smith. “This funding can be leveraged by our local municipalities for things like PPE (personal protective equipment), cleaning supplies, bylaw enforcement and purchasing online meeting tools to support remote council meetings. This will help keep our communities safe and ensure the delivery of critical services, while also keeping capital projects on track.”

The funding will be allocated to the following municipalities:

City of Peterborough: $1,109,427

Peterborough County: $442,135

Selwyn Township: $158,809

Municipality of Trent Lakes: $126,480

Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township: $79,595

North Kawartha Township: $71,836

Douro-Dummer Township: $66,693

Andy Mitchell, Selwyn Township’s mayor, says as the pandemic continues, provincial support is essential in continuing services to ratepayers.

“Selwyn Township appreciates this important investment in our community and thanks MPP Smith for his advocacy,” he said.

The funding is part of Ontario’s $500-million announcement made last Thursday to assist 444 municipalities with community services and ongoing capital projects.