Tweedsmuir Hotel goes up in flames in Tweed, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Tweed, Ont., firefighters have been battling a raging fire all morning at the Tweedsmuir Hotel.

According to the municipality, firefighters were called to the hotel at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and the building was fully engulfed when they arrived.

At this time, any nearby residents with breathing issues are asked to stay indoors due to the smoke from the fire.

“Also, we ask that any onlookers stay back from the scene to allow for emergency response crews to do their jobs,” the municipality said.

Anyone who needs to evacuate the nearby area due to the smoke or due to flooding can go to the Lion’s Hall, which is currently being used as a shelter site. The municipality is asking those who were evacuated from the building to register at the hall in order to make sure all residents are accounted for.

Story continues below advertisement

While emergency crews continue to battle the blaze, Victoria Street will be closed from River Street to Bridge Street West.

“Detour routes are set up on Bridge Street West and River Street West for those travelling through town. OPP are rerouting transport traffic at the 401 and Highway 7 entrances to Highway 37,” the municipality said.

The municipal council meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled.