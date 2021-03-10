Maple syrup season underway in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The warm temperatures over the last few days have enabled 11,300 Quebec maple syrup producers to begin harvesting maple sap, said the Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (PPAQ).

Last year’s maple syrup production shattered records with 175 million pounds, largely thanks to favourable weather conditions, according to PPAQ.

Quebec supplied 73 per cent of world maple syrup production during the 2020 season and the Quebec industry saw a 14 per cent increase in sales and 22 per cent in exports compared to 2019.

Ninety per cent of Canada’s 131 million pounds in maple syrup exports comes from Quebec maple syrup regions.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit a large number of sugar shacks in Quebec at the heart of last year’s seasonal peak.

This year, while the pandemic is still raging, they have the opportunity to market their products differently in collaboration with food chains.

