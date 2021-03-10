Speed limits reduced in north-end Halifax neighbourhood to 40 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

Speed limits in the Uniacke Street neighbourhood will be reduced to 40 from 50 km/h in the comings days, according to the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

The change in the speed limit is part of the municipality’s initiative “to move toward zero fatalities and injuries for people using any mode of transportation.”

“Municipal staff continue to assess other neighbourhoods for possible speed reduction implementation in the future. Once identified, applications to the province will be submitted for consideration,” HRM said in a press release.

According to HRM, crews will begin posting new signage in the Uniacke Street neighbourhood, with work expected to take approximately one week to complete.

