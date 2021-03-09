Man found crushed under car in Burnaby early Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP said it appears a man found deceased under a vehicle Tuesday morning was committing a crime when he died.

Just after 3 a.m., Burnaby police and firefighters were called to the 2400-block of Beta Avenue where a man’s body was seen under a BMW sedan.

The car was not registered to him and police said they confirmed his identity through photo ID found in his own vehicle nearby.

Police said it appeared the man was in the process of “committing a property crime” when he was crushed and the jacked-up BMW fell on him.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP said they cannot say for certain what the man was trying to steal, but noted there were some tools on the ground nearby.

“It wasn’t a smooth surface, so I believe there was some gravel involved and whether he moved or the car just moved a little bit, that was unfortunate, the gravel substance on the ground,” Kalanj added.

He said they have spoken with the man’s family.

