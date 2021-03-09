Tenants escape Dublin Street apartment fire in Peterborough

No serious injuries were reported after a fire broke out at an apartment on Dublin Street in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.
Paramedics assessed several tenants who managed to leave the building, however, they tell Global News no one was transported to hospital.
Firefighters were seen removing a burnt mattress and a box spring from the building.
Peterborough Fire Services’ fire prevention officers were also on scene.
The cause of the fire — believed to be contained to one apartment unit — has yet to be released.
— More to come.
