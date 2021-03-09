Menu

Fire

Tenants escape Dublin Street apartment fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video 'No injuries following Dublin Street apartment in Peterborough' No injuries following Dublin Street apartment in Peterborough
A fire broke out at an apartment building on Dublin Street in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

No serious injuries were reported after a fire broke out at an apartment on Dublin Street in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Read more: Peterborough firefighters battle blaze in commercial building on The Kingsway

Paramedics assessed several tenants who managed to leave the building, however, they tell Global News no one was transported to hospital.

Firefighters were seen removing a burnt mattress and a box spring from the building.

Peterborough Fire Services’ fire prevention officers were also on scene.

The cause of the fire — believed to be contained to one apartment unit — has yet to be released.

— More to come.

