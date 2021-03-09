Tenants escape Dublin Street apartment fire in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No serious injuries were reported after a fire broke out at an apartment on Dublin Street in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Paramedics assessed several tenants who managed to leave the building, however, they tell Global News no one was transported to hospital.

.@PtboFireRescue and @PtboParamedics are on scene of a fire in an apartment on Dublin Street in Peterborough #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/ONVsCLt4hr — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 9, 2021

Firefighters were seen removing a burnt mattress and a box spring from the building.

Peterborough Fire Services’ fire prevention officers were also on scene.

The cause of the fire — believed to be contained to one apartment unit — has yet to be released.

— More to come.