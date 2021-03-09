Alberta finance minister says final bill on defunct Keystone XL pipeline not ‘materially’ above $1.3B

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s finance minister says taxpayers won’t be on the hook for much more beyond $1.3 billion already committed to the defunct Keystone XL pipeline.

Travis Toews did not provide specifics on the final amount when speaking Tuesday to a budget review committee.

But he says he doesn’t expect taxpayers’ exposure will be, in his words, “materially” much more than what has been spent.

Premier Jason Kenney and his United Conservative government had committed $1.5 billion and $6 billion more in loan guarantees to the cross-border mega project to take more Alberta oil across the United States and down to ports and refineries on the Gulf Coast in Texas.

6:39 A close friend and ally doesn’t just rip up approval like that’: Kenney on cancelled Keystone XL A close friend and ally doesn’t just rip up approval like that’: Kenney on cancelled Keystone XL – Jan 24, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden, citing climate change considerations, fulfilled a campaign promise and cancelled the project on his first day in office in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney’s government has declined to divulge details on the funding agreement with the pipeline’s builder, TC Energy, leading to questions about how much Alberta taxpayers will ultimately owe.