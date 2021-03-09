Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia legislature opens for spring sitting with speech from the throne

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2021 1:10 pm
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin addresses the audience after taking his oath of office in Halifax on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Rankin replaces Stephen McNeil who announced last summer he was stepping down after 17 years in politics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin addresses the audience after taking his oath of office in Halifax on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Rankin replaces Stephen McNeil who announced last summer he was stepping down after 17 years in politics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.

Nova Scotia’s Liberal government says it will conduct a COVID-19 recovery review this year to ensure existing government programs meet public needs.

The government said today in its speech from the throne, delivered by Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc, it will review whether programs “measurably enhance” the social well-being of Nova Scotians, including in the areas of health and education.

Nova Scotia’s review will also examine whether programs hurt or advance environmental sustainability.

The speech repeats a leadership campaign pledge by newly sworn-in Premier Iain Rankin, which commits the province to phase out coal for energy use by 2030 – 10 years earlier than the government had planned.

Read more: Nova Scotia to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine in 25 clinics next week

Rankin’s pledge includes a goal to have all government offices use renewable electricity by 2025.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The throne speech marks the opening of the first full sitting of the legislature since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also the first sitting for Rankin as premier; he won the Liberal party leadership during a virtual convention last month.

Nova Scotia’s legislature will operate under a so-called hybrid model with only 12 of its 51 members in the chamber. The majority of house members will participate virtually to comply with physical distancing protocols.

Finance Minister Labi Kousoulis has said the government will table its spring budget later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin addresses the media at a COVID-19 update on Feb. 24, 2021.
Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin addresses the media at a COVID-19 update on Feb. 24, 2021. Global News
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Throne SpeechIain RankinNova Scotia LegislatureNova Scotia LiberalsCOVID-19 RecoveryLabi KousoulisArthur LeBlancNova Scotia Throne Speech

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers