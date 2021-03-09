2 Londoners charged after police seize $100k in cocaine, rifle, flamethrower

Send this page to someone via email

Two Londoners are facing charges after police say they seized weapons, drugs, and other items from addresses in the Trafalgar Heights neighbourhood.

According to police, members of the service’s street gang unit with help from the emergency response unit executed search warrants on Friday at addresses on Fieldgate Circle and Marconi Gate.

Police say several items were seized, including 910 grams of cocaine valued at $109,200.

According to police, they seized a .22 calibre rifle, a prohibited knife, seven kilograms of Phenacetin, a cocaine press, a bulletproof vest, two expandable batons, assorted jewellery including what appears to be a bejewelled Scrooge McDuck, a money counter, two cellphones, roughly $10,000 in cash, and a flamethrower from the Elon Musk-founded The Boring Company.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say drugs, weapons, jewellery, cash, and other items were seized. supplied by the London Police Service

Police say a man, 31, and woman, 32, are jointly charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The two are due in court on May 28.