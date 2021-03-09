Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 Londoners charged after police seize $100k in cocaine, rifle, flamethrower

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 9, 2021 12:59 pm
the boring company
Police say two Londoners are jointly charged in the case. supplied by the London Police Service

Two Londoners are facing charges after police say they seized weapons, drugs, and other items from addresses in the Trafalgar Heights neighbourhood.

According to police, members of the service’s street gang unit with help from the emergency response unit executed search warrants on Friday at addresses on Fieldgate Circle and Marconi Gate.

Read more: Guelph police seize $20K in drugs, 11 guns in trafficking investigation

Police say several items were seized, including 910 grams of cocaine valued at $109,200.

According to police, they seized a .22 calibre rifle, a prohibited knife, seven kilograms of Phenacetin, a cocaine press, a bulletproof vest, two expandable batons, assorted jewellery including what appears to be a bejewelled Scrooge McDuck, a money counter, two cellphones, roughly $10,000 in cash, and a flamethrower from the Elon Musk-founded The Boring Company.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Police say drugs, weapons, jewellery, cash, and other items were seized.
Police say drugs, weapons, jewellery, cash, and other items were seized. supplied by the London Police Service

Police say a man, 31, and woman, 32, are jointly charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The two are due in court on May 28.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceCocaineDrug BustRiflethe boring companyFlamethrowerlondon police drug bustLondon police weapons investigation

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers