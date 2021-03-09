COVID-19: 4 new cases; HKPR District Health Unit launches online forum to answer public’s questions

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and has launched a new online portal to answer questions about the pandemic.

As per its daily update, the new cases include one in the City of Kawartha Lakes and three in Northumberland County.

The number of active cases is now at 32 — up from 29 on Monday — which includes 17 in Northumberland and 15 in the Kawarthas.

The number of variant of concern cases remains at 15: 13 cases in Northumberland and two in the Kawarthas.

Of the health unit’s 1,059 cases since the pandemic was declared, 973 are now resolved — approximately 92 per cent.

Other daily stats:

One active outbreak declared March 5 at CrossFit Lindsay in Lindsay — eight active cases as of Tuesday.

Death toll: Unchanged at 67 (55 in the Kawarthas, 11 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County)

Hospitalized: Currently two cases, one in an intensive care unit

CLICK AND CONNECT

The health unit has launched a new online portal to allow residents to submit questions and receive quick responses.

The “COVID-19 Click and Connect” section on the health unit’s website will see staff directly answer questions about the pandemic and offer links to additional resources.

COVID-19 case data for March 9, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

“We continue to see high volumes of COVID-19 calls and emails coming in from the public, and we know people want the information as quickly as possible,” said Pam Stuckless, the health unit’s director of health promotion.

“‘Click and Connect’ is a safe, secure way for people to reach us. It provides instant links to key COVID-19 topics for easier access, allows people to submit questions with their names or anonymously if they prefer, and helps our staff more quickly respond to people’s questions.”

People can still call or email the health unit about COVID-19 inquiries if they so choose.

