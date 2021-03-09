Manitoba coronavirus enforcement has raked in more than $1.4 million

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says its enforcement of COVID-19 public health orders has brought in more than $1.4 million since efforts started last April.

The total includes just over $25,000 brought in through 19 tickets from last week.

Between March 1 and 7, the province says enforcement officers handed out 15 tickets for $1,296 to individuals for various offences; three $298 tickets for failing to wear a mask in indoor public spaces; and one $5,000 ticket to a business.

Officials also gave 89 warnings over the week, the province said Tuesday.

While officials said most Manitobans are heeding public health advice around COVID-19, education and enforcement are still needed in some instances.

The province says 10 of the 15 tickets to individuals handed out last week were connected with gatherings held in private residences or outdoors.

“Public health orders remain in effect and Manitobans are reminded to stick to the fundamentals of physical distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask,” reads a release from the province.

“Manitobans are reminded to adhere to all current public health orders and stay home.”

Since enforcement started last April the province says a total of 3,391 warnings and1,028 tickets have been issued to individuals and businesses.

The province says nearly 3,300 personnel across various agencies are currently able to enforce public health orders.

