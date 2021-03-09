Menu

Health

Manitoba coronavirus enforcement has raked in more than $1.4 million

By Shane Gibson Global News
A discarded face mask is shown on the floor of a food court in a shopping mall in Montreal, Saturday, July 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
A discarded face mask is shown on the floor of a food court in a shopping mall in Montreal, Saturday, July 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Manitoba government says its enforcement of COVID-19 public health orders has brought in more than $1.4 million since efforts started last April.

The total includes just over $25,000 brought in through 19 tickets from last week.

Read more: Coronavirus enforcement officer assaulted in Winnipeg, province says

Between March 1 and 7, the province says enforcement officers handed out 15 tickets for $1,296 to individuals for various offences; three $298 tickets for failing to wear a mask in indoor public spaces; and one $5,000 ticket to a business.

Officials also gave 89 warnings over the week, the province said Tuesday.

Click to play video 'Manitoba hires private security firm to enforce COVID-19 rules' Manitoba hires private security firm to enforce COVID-19 rules
Manitoba hires private security firm to enforce COVID-19 rules – Nov 17, 2020

While officials said most Manitobans are heeding public health advice around COVID-19, education and enforcement are still needed in some instances.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says 10 of the 15 tickets to individuals handed out last week were connected with gatherings held in private residences or outdoors.

“Public health orders remain in effect and Manitobans are reminded to stick to the fundamentals of physical distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask,” reads a release from the province.

Trending Stories

“Manitobans are reminded to adhere to all current public health orders and stay home.”

Since enforcement started last April the province says a total of 3,391 warnings and1,028 tickets have been issued to individuals and businesses.

The province says nearly 3,300 personnel across various agencies are currently able to enforce public health orders.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

