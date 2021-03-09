Innovation Guelph receives $261K from feds to support women entrepreneurs

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph, Ont., MP Lloyd Longfield announced $261,250 in funding for Innovation Guelph to support women entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made on Monday during the International Women’s Day Guelph-Wellington and The YMCA of Three Rivers’ Women of Distinction event.

“Innovation Guelph has developed into a leader in supporting Canadian women’s innovation and entrepreneurship,” Longfield said in a statement.

“Since its inception, Innovation Guelph has provided opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect with experienced

mentors to help encourage, guide and support the development of innovative products, services or solutions in

Guelph.”

The funding is a top-up to the $1,879,983 that the organization received in 2018 through the federal government’s Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES).

Along with providing coaching and networking, the funding will help businesses with start-up and scale-up as well as access to new markets.

“The pandemic has highlighted specific challenges that the WES top-up funds have enabled us, with our partners, to meet by executing impactful programming elements customized for the women business leaders we support,” said Innovation Guelph CEO Anne Toner Fung.

The $261,250 “top up” funds from @FedDevOntario adds to the $1.8million previously received in 2018 by @InnovateGuelph to help women’s success in Guelph. #ChoseToChallenge Strong women led businesses make for strong economies. @melaniejoly @mary_ng @MaryamMonsef @BCGuelphWell — Lloyd Longfield (@LloydLongfield) March 9, 2021

