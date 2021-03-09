Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Innovation Guelph receives $261K from feds to support women entrepreneurs

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 12:14 pm
Click to play video 'Pandemic’s impact on working women highlighted on International Women’s Day' Pandemic’s impact on working women highlighted on International Women’s Day
WATCH: Canadian women in the workplace have taken a harder hit during the pandemic than men. Abigail Bimman explains why, and what's fuelling the "shecession."

Guelph, Ont., MP Lloyd Longfield announced $261,250 in funding for Innovation Guelph to support women entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made on Monday during the International Women’s Day Guelph-Wellington and The YMCA of Three Rivers’ Women of Distinction event.

Read more: Waterloo man stashing cash around the region for TikTok followers to find

“Innovation Guelph has developed into a leader in supporting Canadian women’s innovation and entrepreneurship,” Longfield said in a statement.

“Since its inception, Innovation Guelph has provided opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect with experienced
mentors to help encourage, guide and support the development of innovative products, services or solutions in
Guelph.”

The funding is a top-up to the $1,879,983 that the organization received in 2018 through the federal government’s Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'How the federal government is marking International Women’s Day' How the federal government is marking International Women’s Day
How the federal government is marking International Women’s Day

Along with providing coaching and networking, the funding will help businesses with start-up and scale-up as well as access to new markets.

Trending Stories

“The pandemic has highlighted specific challenges that the WES top-up funds have enabled us, with our partners, to meet by executing impactful programming elements customized for the women business leaders we support,” said Innovation Guelph CEO Anne Toner Fung.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusGuelphGuelph NewsWomen EntrepreneursInternational Women's DayLloyd Longfieldguelph women entrepreneursinnovation guelph fundinginnovation guelph

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers