Hamilton bylaw officers responding to calls about private parties despite gathering restrictions

Hamilton’s bylaw officers are responding to an increasing number of private parties despite the city remaining in the red-control category of the COVID-19 response framework.

Paul Johnson, the city’s emergency operations centre director, said it’s “disappointing” to see how many gatherings are being held.

“From an enforcement perspective, we are seeing more and more calls for responses to private parties,” Johnson said during Monday’s COVID-19 media briefing.

He cited one company called Party Villa Hamilton, which is listed on the city’s website in connection with nine charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

“It’s not a branded rental piece, but it acts in the same way that some of those other short-term rental establishments act, and it has been the host of gatherings that include too many people.”

Johnson said it’s also happening frequently in private residences, which aren’t listed on the city’s website when charges are laid.

“We do need to realize that while there’s been a slight loosening of the restrictions — we’re not under the stay-at-home order, for instance, anymore — the red control category is really about controlling the spread because there are still high numbers of outbreaks and high levels of cases.”

Hamilton police have also recently mentioned being called to large gatherings, including one in Flamborough last week where 11 charges were laid.

On Feb. 20, police also broke up a massive house party in Upper Stoney Creek that involved as many as 150 people, although no charges were laid, with police citing a concern for officer safety and the sheer size of the crowd.

Hamilton’s medical officer of health also expressed concern about gatherings during an upcoming holiday: St. Patrick’s Day.

“I just want to remind people, as you might be thinking about St. Paddy’s Day, to not gather with people who are outside of your household for celebrations — especially not so in large numbers,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson.

“Raise a flag at home, have a green drink, put on the green clothes, have a good time, but please do not get together in crowded spaces or in large crowds for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.”

Richardson also reminded restaurants and bars that are permitted to be open under the current restrictions to follow the guidelines laid out in the province’s COVID-19 response framework.