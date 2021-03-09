Quebec adds 650 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, health authorities are reporting 650 new cases and 12 more deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

The COVID-19 caseload has reached 293,860 while the pandemic has claimed the lives of 10,493 Quebecers over the past year. Recoveries have now topped 276,000.

Hospitalizations linked to the health crisis continued to drop. There are 576 patients, a decrease of 14 compared to the previous day.

Of them, there are two more patients in intensive care units for a total of 110 people.

The vaccination campaign is gaining steam. There were 16,357 doses administered Monday. The province has given 581,028 jabs and received 739,065 doses to date.

Health officials say 18,668 tests were conducted Sunday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to give an update on the pandemic at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

