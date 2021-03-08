N.S. ambulance service delays caused by offloading wait times: report

Send this page to someone via email

A report into Nova Scotia’s privately run ambulance service says a significant amount of ambulance time is exhausted by unproductive non-emergency activities.

The report by Fitch and Associates released today says ambulances spend a considerable amount of time waiting in hospitals to offload patients into busy emergency departments.

The U.S.-based consulting firm also notes ambulances are often tied up responding to requests to transfer patients between facilities, a task it says could be handled by other transport options.

Fitch’s report offers 68 recommendations, 64 of which the company says have already been implemented, are outside the scope of emergency services, are being considered, or will be included in the new contact between the government and operator Emergency Medical Care Inc.

The new contract between the province and Emergency Medical Care was announced today and includes a non-clinical transport option for transferring patients between facilities.

Fitch says the report was completed in October 2019 but its release was delayed because Nova Scotia and the private operator were headed into contract negotiations.