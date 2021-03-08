Menu

Canada

Public sector union challenges 7-Eleven’s plan to serve alcohol in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Business owners unsure about 7-Eleven applications to sell alcohol' Business owners unsure about 7-Eleven applications to sell alcohol
WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 17) As the AGCO reviews an application for 61 stores to sell alcohol for in-store consumption – restaurant owners are doubtful it will even work. Frazer Snowdon has more – Feb 17, 2021

TORONTO — A union that represents many of Ontario’s liquor store workers says it objects to 7-Eleven’s recent liquor sales licence applications in Ontario, part of the retailer’s plan to serve alcohol in some of its stores.

The multinational convenience store chain said in February that it plans to serve Ontario-made beer and wine products, using trained servers during limited hours in certain areas of its stores.

But the Ontario Public Service Employees Union says 7-Eleven’s plans could hurt homegrown businesses and expose children to intoxicated people in stores.

Read more: 61 Ontario 7-Eleven stores file liquor licence applications with AGCO

The public notice phase opened on Feb. 12 for 61 7-Eleven Canada locations, which are applying with the Alcohol & Gaming Commission of Ontario to host indoor alcohol consumption — though the stores would not be eligible to offer liquor takeout or delivery.

But the union says that granting the licences could set the province on a path to permitting sale of bottles of wine and six-packs in all of the convenience stores in the province.

The union says stopping private alcohol sales will be a priority later this month when collective bargaining begins for its 13,000 members that work at the LCBO.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
