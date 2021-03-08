Hastings, Ont., woman wins $100,000 on lottery ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Hastings, Ont., woman plans to use her lottery winnings to take a trip to Disneyland.

According to the OLG, Linda Sieh, 43, matched the last six of seven numbers in the exact order to win $100,000 in the Jan. 20 Ontario 49 draw Encore ticket. An Encore ticket costs $1 that is played in conjunction with most of the OLG’s lottery games.

The cook says she is a regular lottery player who startled her children after checking her ticket using the OLG’s lottery app.

“I freaked out when I scanned it, to the point where I scared the kids,” she said. “They were so excited after I explained what happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

She says her husband didn’t believe her win until she sent him a screenshot from the app.

Sieh intends to invest some of her winnings and also put it towards a trip to Disneyland when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Esso on Bridge Street in Hastings.