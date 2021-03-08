Menu

Money

GameStop shares surge after Chewy co-founder tapped to lead e-commerce shift

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 8, 2021 12:49 pm
Click to play video 'Yellen says government needs to make sure investors are ‘protected’ amid GameStop volatility' Yellen says government needs to make sure investors are ‘protected’ amid GameStop volatility
Yellen says government needs to make sure investors are ‘protected’ amid GameStop volatility – Feb 7, 2021

Shares of GameStop Corp jumped over 40 per cent on Monday after the world’s largest video game retailer tapped Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen to spearhead a new committee to help its transition to an e-commerce business.

Cohen, who is a major GameStop shareholder, has been pushing GameStop to move away from its traditional brick-and-mortar model since joining the board shortly before a social media frenzy drove a meteoric rise in the company’s stock.

Read more: Texas boy, 10, cashes in his old GameStop shares for thousands

The latest rally comes on the heels of several wild swings in the company’s share price from January. Since then, GameStop has become one of the hottest and most visible of “meme stocks” that are closely followed on social media sites such as Reddit’s popular WallStreetBets forum.

Story continues below advertisement

The stock surged more than 1,600 per cent in January after a wave of buying forced large short-sellers betting against the company’s shares to unwind their positions, before paring most of those gains the following month.

Click to play video '‘I like the stock:’ Keith Gill AKA ‘Roaring Kitty’ defends GameStop posts before Congress' ‘I like the stock:’ Keith Gill AKA ‘Roaring Kitty’ defends GameStop posts before Congress
‘I like the stock:’ Keith Gill AKA ‘Roaring Kitty’ defends GameStop posts before Congress – Feb 18, 2021

Last week, Cohen posted a cryptic tweet of an ice-cream cone, with analysts speculating on whether that was a trigger for GameStop’s most recent rally.

Trending Stories

Cohen’s RC Ventures activist firm reached a settlement with GameStop in January, giving Cohen seats on the company’s board.

Stocks, including those of AMC, headphone maker Koss Corp and mortgage firm Rocket Companies, were up between 10 per cent and 25 per cent on Monday. GameStop shares were up 31 per cent at $181.50.

Read more: GameStop frenzy is stock market gambling, WallStreetBets founder says

Story continues below advertisement

GameStop said its Strategic Planning and Capital committee, which will comprise of board members Alan Attal and Kurt Wolf along with Cohen, will help drive the latest e-commerce push.

GameStop’s sales through brick-and-mortar stores are under increasing pressure, as more customers gravitate towards digital downloads of console games, amid intensifying competition from videogame streaming services.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Nick Zieminski)

© 2021 Reuters
