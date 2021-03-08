Coronavirus: Kingston’s Maple Madness to go ahead with limited programming

Send this page to someone via email

Although the Cataraqui Region Conservation (CRCA) Area’s Maple Madness was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CRCA says this year it will go ahead, but with changes to protect against COVID-19.

“Cataraqui Conservation staff still felt it was important to offer some programming to help alleviate the winter blahs and celebrate the coming of spring,” a news release from the organization said.

The event will run over three weekends starting March 13 with guided hikes and demonstration areas at the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation.

After working with KFL&A Public Health, the CRCA decided to cut out wagon rides to the sugar bush, puppet shows in the Outdoor Centre and the much-loved pancakes with maple syrup.

“It was an extremely difficult decision to cut back on the beloved and popular aspects of Maple Madness, but necessary under current circumstances,” the CRCA said.

The CRCA is requiring pre-registration for attending Maple Madness activities, such as guided sugar bush hikes.

There will be maple demonstrations and a maple shop at the Outdoor Centre for those who cannot go on the trek to the sugar bush.

The washrooms and snack bar in the Outdoor Centre will also be open and face coverings will be required in the sugar bush, at the demonstration site and in and around the Outdoor Centre and Maple Shop.