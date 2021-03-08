Quebec reports 579 new cases, 9 more deaths linked to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 579 new cases and nine additional deaths tied to the COVID-19 health crisis Monday.

The province’s case count now stands at 293,210. More than 275,000 recoveries have been recorded over the course of the past year.

The death toll attributable to the novel coronavirus has reached 10,481. The tally remains the highest in the country, representing nearly half of Canada’s pandemic-related fatalities.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by two to 590. Of those patients, there is one more in intensive care for a total of 108.

The vaccination campaign continues to ramp up in the province. On Sunday, 15,249 jabs were given for a total of 564,302.

The latest screening information shows 17,734 tests were administered Saturday.

