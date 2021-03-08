Menu

Health

Quebec reports 579 new cases, 9 more deaths linked to coronavirus

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 11:13 am
People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 579 new cases and nine additional deaths tied to the COVID-19 health crisis Monday.

The province’s case count now stands at 293,210. More than 275,000 recoveries have been recorded over the course of the past year.

The death toll attributable to the novel coronavirus has reached 10,481. The tally remains the highest in the country, representing nearly half of Canada’s pandemic-related fatalities.

Read more: Some COVID-19 restrictions lifted in parts of Quebec

The number of hospitalizations decreased by two to 590. Of those patients, there is one more in intensive care for a total of 108.

The vaccination campaign continues to ramp up in the province. On Sunday, 15,249 jabs were given for a total of 564,302.

The latest screening information shows 17,734 tests were administered Saturday.

