Fire in Quebec retirement residence puts over 150 seniors without a home

Over 150 seniors are without a home after a fire burned down their long-term care residence early Sunday morning.

Provincial police say emergency services were called to Résidence Sainte-Anne in Rawdon, in the Lanaudière region of Quebec, at 5 a.m. for a fire that started in the building’s basement.

Officials say all residents were safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries. The seniors were brought to a nearby building while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the Red Cross was called in to help. The damage to the building is severe and officials say they don’t know when the residents will be able to return.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Quebec’s Minister Responsible for Seniors Marguerite Blais tweeted on Sunday morning that she was on her way to the scene to assist.

Une résidence pour personnes aînées à Rawdon a brulé malgré qu’elle était giclée! 160 personnes sont actuellement sans domicile. Je suis en route et la PDG du @CISSSLanaudiere pour constater les faits et prêter main-forte à la communauté. @NadineGirault est aussi en action. — Marguerite Blais – Coalition Avenir Québec (@Marguerite_CAQ) March 7, 2021

