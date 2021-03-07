Menu

News

Fire in Quebec retirement residence puts over 150 seniors without a home

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the Red Cross was called in to help. The damage to the building is severe, and officials say they don't know when the residents will be able to return.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the Red Cross was called in to help. The damage to the building is severe, and officials say they don't know when the residents will be able to return. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Over 150 seniors are without a home after a fire burned down their long-term care residence early Sunday morning.

Provincial police say emergency services were called to Résidence Sainte-Anne in Rawdon, in the Lanaudière region of Quebec, at 5 a.m. for a fire that started in the building’s basement.

Officials say all residents were safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries. The seniors were brought to a nearby building while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

READ MORE: From insurance to hotel quarantine, new travel rules leave snowbirds in a conundrum

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say the Red Cross was called in to help. The damage to the building is severe and officials say they don’t know when the residents will be able to return.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Quebec’s Minister Responsible for Seniors Marguerite Blais tweeted on Sunday morning that she was on her way to the scene to assist.

FireQuebecSeniorsSureté du QuébecCare HomeMarguerite BlaisRawdon

