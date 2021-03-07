Pacific Community Resources Society to no longer operate Keremeos youth addiction centre

Send this page to someone via email

After four years at the helm, the Pacific Community Resources Society (PCRS) said it will no longer operate Ashnola at The Crossing, a youth and young adult residential substance use treatment program in Keremeos, B.C.

The Vancouver-based agency said its contract with the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) expires on March 31.

PHSA put the contract out to tender in January and it closed at the end of February. It is unclear if a new operator has been found.

PCRS said it decided not to apply for an extension of its contract because of new criteria, although the organization does not explain which requirements it finds problematic.

“We also believe that the program/staffing model and associated funding levels, and other contractual obligations outlined in the RFP are insufficient to establish and maintain a safe and therapeutic environment for participants which is not in alignment with our agency values,” it claimed in a news release.

“As a result, and with a heavy heart, PCRS will not be submitting a response to the RFP.”

Global News has obtained a copy of the request for proposal (RFP), which states the program will be staffed 24/7 by an “interdisciplinary” team of regulated health professionals such as doctors, nurses and social workers, as well as non-regulated health care workers like support staff.

“Programming and services will include medical services, physical health services, psychosocial interventions, non-clinical interventions and group based approaches,” according to the RFP.

“Services are required to be on-site and in-person at the facility. There should be no assumption by Proponents that staffing and programming will be delivered via virtual or electronic means.”

The documents include a question from an unidentified prospective proponent, which asks who is responsible for recruiting and remunerating doctors to the program.

An answer provided by PHSA said the proponent is responsible for recruiting and retaining physicians through the duration of the contract.

“Physicians and physician sessional fees are included in the total funding amount available to the service provider,” the response said.

The program is situated on 58 acres of land in Keremeos, with a capacity of up to thirty residential beds.

PHSA said the goals of the specialized program include providing evidence-based treatment, education, and support to reduce problematic substance use, improve overall health, reduce possible criminal activity, and reduce the risk of death due to overdose.

PHSA also noted the lease expires on Oct, 31, 2021 and said it will work “in good faith” to renegotiate an extension of the lease with the landlord for the duration of the new contract.

It sets a timeline of March to select the operator with the program scheduled to open in July to August.

Global News has reached out to PCRS and PHSA for comment.