Opioid advisory issued for Oxford County, Ont., following 3 fatal overdoses in 1 week

Southwestern Public Health has issued an opioid advisory for Oxford County after Woodstock police responded to three fatal overdoses in the last week.

The health unit says it suspects the fatalities are related to “a very toxic” batch of fentanyl circulating.

According to data from Southwestern Public Health, an average of 2.12 people a month died of opioid overdoses between January and August in 2020.

Health unit data also show since 2017, 28 people have died of a suspected fentanyl overdose.

The health unit says in case of overdose, call 911 and give naloxone if an opioid overdose is suspected. Stay with and assist the person until paramedics arrive.

Addiction Services of Thames Valley says if you use substances, don’t use alone, avoid mixing substances, start with a small amount and carry a naloxone kit.