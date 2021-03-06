Coronavirus: Vaccination bookings for seniors to begin Monday, says Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors within the Interior Health region will soon be able to book vaccination appointments.

The health agency says starting Monday, its call centre will begin booking vaccine appointments for two specific age groups — seniors 90 and over, and Indigenous people 65 and over.

Then, as the month of March progresses, seniors in their 80s will be able to book their appointment.

Interior Health’s call centre is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and can be reached at 1-877-740-7747.

“We remind everyone to be vigilant against fraud,” said Interior Health. “Call centres will never ask for financial information, credit card details, or social insurance numbers.”

Specifically, it says the call centre will only ask for:

Your legal name

Your date of birth

Your postal code

Your personal health number (PHN) from the back of B.C. driver’s licences or BC services cards, and

Your current contact information, including an email address you or your family checks regularly or a phone number that can receive text messages.

In addition, Interior Health is asking the public to take a staggered approach when contacting the call centre to prevent long waits and potentially overloading the system.

The staggered approach is below:

March 8, 2021

Seniors born in or before 1931 (90 years and over) and Indigenous people born in or before 1956 (65 years and over) may call to book their vaccine appointment;

March 15, 2021

Seniors born in or before 1936 (85 years and over) may call to book their vaccine appointment; and

March 22, 2021

Seniors born in or before 1941 (80 years and over) may call to book their vaccine appointment.

Interior Health says immunization clinic locations will be confirmed at the time of booking, with vaccinations starting as early as March 15.

To learn about B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan and the Phase 2 rollout, click here.

