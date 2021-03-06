Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Vaccination bookings for seniors to begin Monday, says Interior Health

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 6, 2021 7:25 pm
Interior Health says starting Monday, its call centre will start taking booking calls from seniors ages 90 and over, and Indigenous people 65 and over.
Interior Health says starting Monday, its call centre will start taking booking calls from seniors ages 90 and over, and Indigenous people 65 and over. EPA /Andrej Cukic

Seniors within the Interior Health region will soon be able to book vaccination appointments.

The health agency says starting Monday, its call centre will begin booking vaccine appointments for two specific age groups — seniors 90 and over, and Indigenous people 65 and over.

Then, as the month of March progresses, seniors in their 80s will be able to book their appointment.

Read more: Coronavirus: Interior Health declares second outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital

Interior Health’s call centre is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and can be reached at 1-877-740-7747.

“We remind everyone to be vigilant against fraud,” said Interior Health. “Call centres will never ask for financial information, credit card details, or social insurance numbers.”

Story continues below advertisement

Specifically, it says the call centre will only ask for:

  • Your legal name
  • Your date of birth
  • Your postal code
  • Your personal health number (PHN) from the back of B.C. driver’s licences or BC services cards, and
  • Your current contact information, including an email address you or your family checks regularly or a phone number that can receive text messages.
Click to play video 'Health Canada approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine' Health Canada approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Health Canada approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine

In addition, Interior Health is asking the public to take a staggered approach when contacting the call centre to prevent long waits and potentially overloading the system.

Trending Stories

The staggered approach is below:

March 8, 2021

  • Seniors born in or before 1931 (90 years and over) and Indigenous people born in or before 1956 (65 years and over) may call to book their vaccine appointment;

March 15, 2021

  • Seniors born in or before 1936 (85 years and over) may call to book their vaccine appointment; and

March 22, 2021

  • Seniors born in or before 1941 (80 years and over) may call to book their vaccine appointment.

Interior Health says immunization clinic locations will be confirmed at the time of booking, with vaccinations starting as early as March 15.

Story continues below advertisement

To learn about B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan and the Phase 2 rollout, click here.

Click to play video 'Concerns over second vaccine dose timing and cancelled clinics' Concerns over second vaccine dose timing and cancelled clinics
Concerns over second vaccine dose timing and cancelled clinics
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDHealthVaccineInterior Healthcovid vaccineInterior Health AuthorityVaccinationsvaccine bookings

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers