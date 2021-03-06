Edmonton Oilers look to end 3-game slide with Flames in town

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will try to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday night when they host the Calgary Flames.

“When you’re losing, you have to recognize why you lost and things you have to do better,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

“We talked about even keel and maintaining our mindset throughout the season,” said defenceman Darnell Nurse. “There are going to be ups and there are going to be downs.

“The last three games were downs. We look forward to the challenge of tonight against our provincial rival.” Tweet This

The Oilers scored just one goal in the three losses to Toronto to see their record fall to 14-11. The Flames 11-11-2, fired head coach Geoff Ward on Thursday and replaced him with Daryl Sutter. However, Sutter won’t be behind the bench against the Oilers as he goes through COVID protocols. Ryan Huska will serve as the bench boss.

Tippett said Mike Smith will start in goal while the rest of the lineup depends on some injury situations.

The Oilers and Flames are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.