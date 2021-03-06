Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers look to end 3-game slide with Flames in town

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) checks Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube (29) during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, February 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) checks Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube (29) during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, February 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton Oilers will try to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday night when they host the Calgary Flames.

“When you’re losing, you have to recognize why you lost and things you have to do better,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

Read more: ‘Truly everyone’s hockey dad’: Condolences pour in after Walter Gretzky’s death

“We talked about even keel and maintaining our mindset throughout the season,” said defenceman Darnell Nurse. “There are going to be ups and there are going to be downs.

“The last three games were downs. We look forward to the challenge of tonight against our provincial rival.”

Tweet This

The Oilers scored just one goal in the three losses to Toronto to see their record fall to 14-11. The Flames 11-11-2, fired head coach Geoff Ward on Thursday and replaced him with Daryl Sutter. However, Sutter won’t be behind the bench against the Oilers as he goes through COVID protocols. Ryan Huska will serve as the bench boss.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers thumped by Maple Leafs

Tippett said Mike Smith will start in goal while the rest of the lineup depends on some injury situations.

The Oilers and Flames are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidDave TippettMike SmithBattle of AlbertaDarnell Nurse

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers