Woman arrested for arson after Friday night fire in west Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 6, 2021 1:21 pm
A woman is facing charges after a property in west Edmonton suffered over $350,000 in damages due to a fire on Friday, March 5, 2021.
A woman is facing charges after a property in west Edmonton suffered over $350,000 in damages due to a fire on Friday, March 5, 2021. Global News

A 47-year-old woman is facing arson charges after a property in west Edmonton went up in flames Friday evening.

Police said that they were contacted along with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services to a property in the area of 163 Street and 101 Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officials closed down 163 Street in both directions between Stony Plain Road and 102 Avenue as they fought the fire.

Police and fire crews were on scene at a fire at 163 Street and 101 Avenue in west Edmonton on Friday evening.
Police and fire crews were on scene at a fire at 163 Street and 101 Avenue in west Edmonton on Friday evening. Global News

On Saturday morning, police said they had charged a 47-year-old woman who did not live at the house with arson to property and possession of incendiary material.

Police did not say if the woman knew those who lived at the home.

No one was injured.

A car was also seen with damages near the scene of a arson-related fire in west Edmonton on Friday evening.
A car was also seen with damages near the scene of a arson-related fire in west Edmonton on Friday evening. Global News

Damages are estimated to be over $350,000.

