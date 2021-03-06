Woman arrested for arson after Friday night fire in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old woman is facing arson charges after a property in west Edmonton went up in flames Friday evening.

Police said that they were contacted along with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services to a property in the area of 163 Street and 101 Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officials closed down 163 Street in both directions between Stony Plain Road and 102 Avenue as they fought the fire.

Police and fire crews were on scene at a fire at 163 Street and 101 Avenue in west Edmonton on Friday evening. Global News

On Saturday morning, police said they had charged a 47-year-old woman who did not live at the house with arson to property and possession of incendiary material.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not say if the woman knew those who lived at the home.

No one was injured.

A car was also seen with damages near the scene of a arson-related fire in west Edmonton on Friday evening. Global News

Damages are estimated to be over $350,000.

1:36 ‘Half an hour and we would have been dead’: Alberta family loses everything in dryer fire ‘Half an hour and we would have been dead’: Alberta family loses everything in dryer fire