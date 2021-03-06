Woman arrested for arson after Friday night fire in west Edmonton

A 47-year-old woman is facing arson charges after a property in west Edmonton went up in flames Friday evening.
Police said that they were contacted along with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services to a property in the area of 163 Street and 101 Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Officials closed down 163 Street in both directions between Stony Plain Road and 102 Avenue as they fought the fire.
On Saturday morning, police said they had charged a 47-year-old woman who did not live at the house with arson to property and possession of incendiary material.
Police did not say if the woman knew those who lived at the home.
No one was injured.
Damages are estimated to be over $350,000.
