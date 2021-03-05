Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Off-duty York Regional Police detective charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation

By Staff The Canadian Press
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser.
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An off-duty York Regional Police detective has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The service says the charges were laid on Friday against one of their officers following an investigation by the Toronto Police Service.

They say the charges aren’t related to any of the officer’s on-duty activities.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the officer cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Trending Stories

However, they say he has worked with York police since 2004.

The force says the officer will be suspended until the court process is over.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeSexual AssaultYork Regional PoliceSexual ExploitationYRPYork Regional Police officer chargedYRP officer charged

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers