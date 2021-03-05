Off-duty York Regional Police detective charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty York Regional Police detective has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The service says the charges were laid on Friday against one of their officers following an investigation by the Toronto Police Service.

They say the charges aren’t related to any of the officer’s on-duty activities.

An off-duty YRP officer is facing charges of Sexual Assault and Sexual Exploitation laid by Toronto Police Service after we received information and requested an independent investigation into the officer. https://t.co/ci8rmEwjPB — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 5, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the officer cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim.

However, they say he has worked with York police since 2004.

The force says the officer will be suspended until the court process is over.