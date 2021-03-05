Off-duty York Regional Police detective charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation

An off-duty York Regional Police detective has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
The service says the charges were laid on Friday against one of their officers following an investigation by the Toronto Police Service.
They say the charges aren’t related to any of the officer’s on-duty activities.
Police say the officer cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim.
However, they say he has worked with York police since 2004.
The force says the officer will be suspended until the court process is over.
