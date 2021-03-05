Police called to Armstrong middle school after student allegedly threatened staff member

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the North Okanagan say a “tense situation” at Len Wood Middle School in Armstrong on Friday morning was safely resolved.

According to police, a student allegedly threatened a staff member with a weapon at around 11:40 a.m.

Police say the student was contained and that staff initiated a building lockdown until police arrived.

“Frontline officers arrived at the school to find staff had successfully de-escalated the situation and police, without further incident, took the youth into custody,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Police added that the lockdown is over, there is no further risk, and an investigation is underway.

