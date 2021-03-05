London’s public school board launches asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board is rolling out asymptomatic coronavirus testing next week.

Voluntary testing of students and staff in the public board who do not have obvious symptoms of COVID-19 will begin on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to facilitate testing of students and staff as part of the Ministry of Education’s initiative to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and communities,” said director of education Mark Fisher in a press release.

The Ministry of Education has mandated school boards make the testing available for two per cent of in-person students in elementary and secondary schools each week.

The board says school locations were chosen in collaboration with local public health units, and will include children and staff from child care centres located in schools.

Parents will be notified by email on Monday of each week if their child is eligible to be tested. The email will contain links for online registration that should be completed prior to testing.

Testing will happen each week on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at designated secondary schools where students from selected elementary schools will also be invited to be tested.

The following schools have been selected as the first clinic sites where students from selected feeder elementary schools will also be invited for testing:

March 10, 2021

East Elgin Secondary School, 362 Talbot St W., Aylmer

Davenport PS, McGregor PS, Summers’ Corners PS

March 11, 2021

Westminster Secondary School, 230 Base Line Rd W., London

Woodland Heights PS, Kensal Park PS

March 17, 2021

Glencoe Secondary School, 3581 Concession St. Glencoe

Ekcoe Central PS, Mosa Central PS

March 18, 2021

AB Lucas SS, 656 Tennent Ave., London

Cedar Hollow PS, Northridge PS, Stoneybrook PS

More clinic sites will be posted at www.tvdsb.ca/testing as they are designated.

The board noted local public health units will continue to be responsible for investigation, contact tracing and case management support in confirmed cases.