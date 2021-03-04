Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: City of Winnipeg extends temporary patio registration program for restaurants

By Malika Karim Global News
Click to play video 'Winnipeg preparing for the return of patio season amid pandemic' Winnipeg preparing for the return of patio season amid pandemic
WATCH: The City confirmed restaurants will be allowed to reapply for temporary patio permits again this year. As Global's Malika Karim reports, business owners and regular Winnipeggers are looking forward to outdoor dining once again.

With COVID-19 restaurant restrictions still in place, the City of Winnipeg is extending its temporary patio registration program through the upcoming summer season to help businesses pivot.

“The extension of the program will allow registered eligible businesses to operate under the summer temporary patio program from April 1st to October 31, 2021,” said the City of Winnipeg’s emergency operations centre manager, Jay Shaw.

Read more: Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine yet in Manitoba? How to book it and where to go

Last year, 64 local businesses registered for operation under the new program. The city noted restaurants wanting to participate this year must submit a new registration form along with a processing fee, as previous temporary registration from 2020 will not carry forward.

In addition, any current winter temporary patio registrations will not be extended beyond their March 31 end date.

Story continues below advertisement

Restaurants without designated patios, or with a limited patio season will be able to apply.

Click to play video 'Warmer weather bringing out the green thumbs in Winnipeg' Warmer weather bringing out the green thumbs in Winnipeg
Warmer weather bringing out the green thumbs in Winnipeg

“With the six-foot distance rule in place, we can’t be packing tables (inside) in there, so anytime we can have room to expand, you know it’s going to keep more people employed,” said Jay Kilgour, franchise owner of both Fionn MacCool’s in Winnipeg.

“It’ll help us make back some of what we’ve lost over the year and you know it’s safer for everybody.”

Winnipeg restaurants can apply for a temporary patio licence by visiting the City of Winnipeg’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19City of WinnipegPatiospatio applicationrestaurants winnipegtemporary patio programtemporary patios winnipeg

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers