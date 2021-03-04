Menu

Politics

Manitoba may face court challenge in attempt to stamp out smoking on First Nations

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A bill before the Manitoba Legislature would extend the province's ban on smoking in indoor public places to First Nations communities.
A bill before the Manitoba Legislature would extend the province's ban on smoking in indoor public places to First Nations communities. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

The Manitoba government is planning to extend its ban on smoking in indoor public places to First Nations communities.

A bill before the legislature proposes to remove an exemption for reserves and other areas of federal jurisdiction, including military bases, from the provincial smoking ban.

Read more: Winnipeg man facing charges after authorities seize 3.3 million contraband cigarettes

Ceremonial tobacco use would still be allowed.

Audrey Gordon, minister for mental health, wellness and recovery, says the aim is to reduce exposure to second-hand smoke.

Click to play video 'Red River College butting out in January with new smoking, vaping policy' Red River College butting out in January with new smoking, vaping policy
Red River College butting out in January with new smoking, vaping policy – Oct 23, 2019

She says band councils will be consulted.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the province does not have the right to enforce its smoking ban unilaterally.

Read more: More than 2 million illegal cigarettes seized in Winnipeg raids

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas says all options are on the table to fight the government’s move, including a possible court challenge.

In a media release, the government said a 2015 study commissioned by Manitoba Health and Seniors Care found direct smoking-related illnesses cost the province $244 million annually.

Click to play video 'Manitoba government, pharmacy chain team up to help people quit smoking' Manitoba government, pharmacy chain team up to help people quit smoking
Manitoba government, pharmacy chain team up to help people quit smoking – Jan 8, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
