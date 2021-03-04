Menu

Canada

Kitchener-Waterloo home prices continue to climb at dizzying pace

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 12:04 pm
A real estate sold sign on a property in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.
The average cost of buying a home in Kitchener-Waterloo took another drastic jump in February, according to the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors.

The organization says that homes in the area sold on average for $752,289 last month, well above the $695,582 mark posted in January and $634,545 in December.

Read more: Home prices shot up $60,000 in Kitchener-Waterloo last month, realtors say

“We continued to see dramatic increases in the average price in February due to the persistent and fierce competition for homes in our region combined with short supply,” said KWAR president Nicole Pohl.

February’s number was driven by the fact that the average detached home in the area sold for $910,126.

Click to play video 'Canada’s million dollar real estate club grows' Canada’s million dollar real estate club grows
Canada’s million dollar real estate club grows

Pohl notes that buyers are becoming frustrated in dealing with the current market as a lack of inventory and low mortgage rates are causing multiple offers as people fear missing out on a chance to own a home as prices continue to skyrocket.

“The rise in the average price we’ve been tracking the past several months has included some exceptional sale prices,” she said.

Read more: $3.9 billion worth of homes sold in Kitchener-Waterloo in 2020

A record number of 597 homes changed hands in February, a number that is almost a third above the previous 10-year-average of 407.

“Competition for homes continued to be extremely intense in February, leading to a record-breaking number of home sales for the month,” Pohl said.

There were also 737 new listings posted in Kitchener last month, a 20 per cent increase from a year earlier.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
