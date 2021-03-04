Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier to join virtual Council of the Federation press conference

By Shane Gibson Global News
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a COVID-19 press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Thursday, March 26, 2020. Pallister has written to his counterparts across the country, encouraging them to pressure the federal government to change the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a COVID-19 press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Thursday, March 26, 2020. Pallister has written to his counterparts across the country, encouraging them to pressure the federal government to change the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is scheduled to join other Canadian premiers for a Council of the Federation press conference Thursday.

Pallister will take part in the Quebec media availability virtually from Winnipeg at noon. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: Coronavirus prompts Quebec to put off premiers’ meeting

The meeting is being hosted by Quebec premier and Council chair, François Legault.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba premier criticizes Ottawa over vaccine rollout, talks contract for made-in-Canada vaccine' Coronavirus: Manitoba premier criticizes Ottawa over vaccine rollout, talks contract for made-in-Canada vaccine
Coronavirus: Manitoba premier criticizes Ottawa over vaccine rollout, talks contract for made-in-Canada vaccine – Feb 17, 2021

An invite to local media from Premier Palliser’s office didn’t say exactly what the premiers plan to discuss at the press conference, and described the event’s topic only as “Council of the Federation virtual press conference.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Premier Scott Moe says consensus issues take priority of his ‘new deal’ pitch

Since its creation in 2003, the Council has met approximately twice a year to discuss issues of pan-Canadian significance, whether in the areas of economics, health, the environment or immigration.

— with files from The Canadian Press

QuebecFrancois LegaultBrian PallisterManitoba politicsCouncil of the FederationBrian Pallister council of the federationCouncil of the Federation press conference

