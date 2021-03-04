Manitoba premier to join virtual Council of the Federation press conference

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is scheduled to join other Canadian premiers for a Council of the Federation press conference Thursday.

Pallister will take part in the Quebec media availability virtually from Winnipeg at noon. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The meeting is being hosted by Quebec premier and Council chair, François Legault.

An invite to local media from Premier Palliser’s office didn’t say exactly what the premiers plan to discuss at the press conference, and described the event’s topic only as “Council of the Federation virtual press conference.”

Since its creation in 2003, the Council has met approximately twice a year to discuss issues of pan-Canadian significance, whether in the areas of economics, health, the environment or immigration.

— with files from The Canadian Press