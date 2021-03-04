Firefighter injured, two animals perish in West Kelowna house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have been displaced from their home after the structure went up in flames in West Kelowna overnight.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) responded just after 3 a.m. Thursday to a blaze that broke out at a home on Ponderosa Road.

The rear of the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time the fire department arrived on scene.

Four engines, one ladder truck and three support vehicles responded with 21 personnel.

WKFR said crews attacked the flames and entered the building to search for any occupants.

The five occupants got out of the burning structure safely and are in the care of Emergency Support Services.

One pet was found by firefighters but two other pets did not survive.

According to WKFR, one firefighter was injured and is undergoing further assessment.

B.C. Ambulance and RCMP were also called to the scene for support.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

