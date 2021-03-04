Menu

News

Firefighter injured, two animals perish in West Kelowna house fire

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 12:20 pm
A house on Ponderosa Road in West Kelowna went up in flames just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning. West Kelowna Fire Rescue

Five people have been displaced from their home after the structure went up in flames in West Kelowna overnight.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) responded just after 3 a.m. Thursday to a blaze that broke out at a home on Ponderosa Road.

Read more: West Kelowna house fire believed to have started by candle

The rear of the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time the fire department arrived on scene.

Four engines, one ladder truck and three support vehicles responded with 21 personnel.

WKFR said crews attacked the flames and entered the building to search for any occupants.

The five occupants got out of the burning structure safely and are in the care of Emergency Support Services.

Story continues below advertisement

One pet was found by firefighters but two other pets did not survive.

Read more: Mother and son dead after house fire in Digby, N.S.

According to WKFR, one firefighter was injured and is undergoing further assessment.

B.C. Ambulance and RCMP were also called to the scene for support.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

central okanaganHouse FireWest KelownaStructure FireWest Kelowna Fire RescueBlaze in West KelownaHome engulfed in flames

