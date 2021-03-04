Tsunami warning issued to New Zealand after magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit

Send this page to someone via email

A tsunami warning was issued after an earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck east of New Zealand’s north island in the early hours of Friday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

The U.S. Geological Survey initially pegged the quake at 7.3, then revised it down to 6.9. It said that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (six miles).

Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km of the quake’s epicenter, the PTWC said.

The earthquake occurred east of New Zealand’s north island, according to the country’s National Emergency Management Agency.

The agency said in a tweet it is assessing whether the earthquake could create a tsunami that could affect the country and will provide an update soon after an initial assessment.

The agency also suggested that anyone who felt a “long or strong” quake or those who are near the coast from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay should “move immediately” out of the “tsunami evacuation zones” and to the nearest high ground or inland if possible.

“Do not return until an official all-clear message is given by Civil Defence,” it said.

