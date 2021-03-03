Dozens of employees in Saskatchewan impacted by job changes at Nutrien

Nutrien says it’s making some changes that will impact dozens of jobs in Saskatchewan.

Executive vice-president and CEO of Nutrien’s potash operation, Ken Seitz, said the Saskatoon-based company has a responsibility to ensure its operations are as efficient as possible and to determine how to best meet the needs of the market and its stakeholders.

“We have identified a need to drive efficiencies in our finance department to remain competitive in our industry and we will be making some changes that impact jobs across our North American locations,” read a statement to Global News on Wednesday.

“At this time, we can confirm it’s fewer than 50 employees in Saskatchewan. These jobs are highly transactional and we are evolving to more automation to deliver real-time insights for our business.

“We will continue to communicate to employees this week and support them as much as possible through the transition. In some cases, this includes identifying opportunities to transfer impacted employees to other areas of the business.”

Seitz added, as the structure is finalized, the fertilizer company will share any additional changes with employees throughout the year and it doesn’t expect the local impact to change significantly.

-With files from Emily Olsen

