Arrest made in Portage la Prairie suspicious fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police have laid arson charges in connection to a house fire in Portage la Prairie, Man., early Tuesday.

Crews were called to the blaze at a home on 3rd Street N.W. around 3 a.m. They say the house was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

It took crews several hours to put the fire out.

Police say several families lived in the home but everyone survived the blaze.

24yo female from Portage arrested on unrelated charges. While in custody, #rcmpmb able to determine she was responsible for setting the fire at house on 3rd St NW yesterday. She’s charged with Arson. She remains in custody. She won’t be named as there are concerns for her safety. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 3, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday police said a 24-year-old Portage woman who had already been arrested on a number of other charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and being unlawfully in a dwelling, has now also been charged in connection with the fire.

They say the woman was known to have been at the home and allege she started the fire by igniting items that had been on the home’s porch.

Read more: Portage la Prairie suspect gets stuck in tunnel running from police

Police say they are not identifying the suspect over concerns for her safety.

The woman remains in police custody and is charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson with damage to property.

Advertisement