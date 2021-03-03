Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Portage la Prairie suspicious fire

By Shane Gibson Global News
RCMP say no one was injured in a house fire on 3rd Street NW in Portage la Prairie early Tuesday.
RCMP say no one was injured in a house fire on 3rd Street NW in Portage la Prairie early Tuesday. RCMP Handout

Police have laid arson charges in connection to a house fire in Portage la Prairie, Man., early Tuesday.

Crews were called to the blaze at a home on 3rd Street N.W. around 3 a.m. They say the house was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Read more: Portage la Prairie house fire suspicious, RCMP say

It took crews several hours to put the fire out.

Police say several families lived in the home but everyone survived the blaze.

On Wednesday police said a 24-year-old Portage woman who had already been arrested on a number of other charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and being unlawfully in a dwelling, has now also been charged in connection with the fire.

They say the woman was known to have been at the home and allege she started the fire by igniting items that had been on the home’s porch.

Read more: Portage la Prairie suspect gets stuck in tunnel running from police

Police say they are not identifying the suspect over concerns for her safety.

The woman remains in police custody and is charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson with damage to property.

Click to play video 'Peterborough man charged with arson, theft following fires at Hwy. 7 gas station, store' Peterborough man charged with arson, theft following fires at Hwy. 7 gas station, store
