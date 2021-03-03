Menu

Canada

Sweet win for Shuswap mother, daughter; lottery ticket worth $500K

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 3:50 pm
Theresa Worthington and her daughter, Alexa, recently won $500,000 after buying a lottery ticket in Kelowna.
Theresa Worthington and her daughter, Alexa, recently won $500,000 after buying a lottery ticket in Kelowna. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A mother and daughter from the Shuswap are $500,000 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket.

Theresa Worthington of Sorrento, and her daughter, Alexa of Salmon Arm, say they stopped at a store to satisfy a licorice craving and decided to check a lottery ticket they had purchased earlier in Kelowna.

The two hospital workers wound up matching five numbers from the Feb. 8 Daily Grand draw, winning the secondary prize of $500,000.

Theresa Worthington says they regularly play the lottery together and use the quick-pick option when selecting their numbers. They purchased the winning ticket from Orchard Park Mall.

Inside the store, Theresa said she tried scanning the ticket on a self-check machine, but the prize amount didn’t show up, so they had a clerk check it.

“We couldn’t believe it and still don’t really believe it yet,” said Theresa, who first shared the news with her husband.

“He thought I was lying at first. Then he noticed I was shaking really bad, so he realized it must be real. To calm down, I decided to bake some cookies for the dogs, and then some for us to enjoy with milk to celebrate.”

“I’m still numb, it’s so exciting,” added Alexa. “It’s wonderful!”

The Worthingtons say they have their sights set on a trip to Australia once it’s safe to travel again, with Theresa adding she plans on buying a new kitchen table.

