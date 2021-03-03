Sweet win for Shuswap mother, daughter; lottery ticket worth $500K

Send this page to someone via email

A mother and daughter from the Shuswap are $500,000 richer after buying a lucky lottery ticket.

Theresa Worthington of Sorrento, and her daughter, Alexa of Salmon Arm, say they stopped at a store to satisfy a licorice craving and decided to check a lottery ticket they had purchased earlier in Kelowna.

The two hospital workers wound up matching five numbers from the Feb. 8 Daily Grand draw, winning the secondary prize of $500,000.

Theresa Worthington says they regularly play the lottery together and use the quick-pick option when selecting their numbers. They purchased the winning ticket from Orchard Park Mall.

Inside the store, Theresa said she tried scanning the ticket on a self-check machine, but the prize amount didn’t show up, so they had a clerk check it.

Story continues below advertisement

“We couldn’t believe it and still don’t really believe it yet,” said Theresa, who first shared the news with her husband.

“He thought I was lying at first. Then he noticed I was shaking really bad, so he realized it must be real. To calm down, I decided to bake some cookies for the dogs, and then some for us to enjoy with milk to celebrate.”

1:29 Hamilton woman the first $500K winner in OLG’s Plinko Hamilton woman the first $500K winner in OLG’s Plinko – Feb 5, 2021

“I’m still numb, it’s so exciting,” added Alexa. “It’s wonderful!”

The Worthingtons say they have their sights set on a trip to Australia once it’s safe to travel again, with Theresa adding she plans on buying a new kitchen table.