Canada

B.C. woman wins $1 million in lottery, says finding out was surreal

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 1:48 pm
After checking her winning numbers online, Natalie Jylha of Merritt says she told her husband, then spent hours on the phone with her mom.
After checking her winning numbers online, Natalie Jylha of Merritt says she told her husband, then spent hours on the phone with her mom. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A B.C. woman says it was a surreal evening after learning she had just won $1 million.

Natalie Jylha of Merritt says she was having a typical Saturday night and was scrolling through her Facebook feed when she read that someone in her community had a winning lottery ticket.

Having purchased a ticket at Walmart for the Jan. 30 Lotto 6/49 draw, Jylha says she immediately grabbed it and checked the numbers online, finding out she had won the $1 million guaranteed prize draw.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Jylha said. “It was a really surreal experience.”

Jylha said she couldn’t help but wake up her husband.

“I just kept saying, ‘I won a million! I won a million!’” Jylah recalled. “He didn’t believe me.”

Far too excited to sleep, Jylha says she then called her mom and spent hours with her on the phone talking and giggling.

“We were both in shock,” said Jylha, who said she’s thinking about buying a new vehicle and potentially a new home, but added, for the time being, she’s enjoying the feeling of financial freedom.

