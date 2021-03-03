Menu

Crime

Niagara police seize large amount of drugs and an accordion

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted March 3, 2021 3:15 pm
Niagara Regional Police arrest two people on drug charges and suspected accordion theft .
Niagara Regional Police have charged two people on several counts of drug possession, in addition to the suspected theft of a musical instrument — specifically, an accordion.

In December 2020, NRPS investigators were called to investigate a break and enter that took place at a North St. Catharines storage unit at a multi-unit residential building near Vine and Carlton streets from which several items were believed to have been stolen.

Detectives were able to then link a Kijiji ad to the case and on Tuesday, after arranging to meet with the sellers, a man and woman believed responsible for the break-in were arrested and charged.

A search of the car the pair was driving turned up $7,600 worth of crystal meth, $3,000 in Fentanyl, a large amount of cash, and, an accordion.

Police say the pair are not believed to be accordion musicians and suspect the instrument was also stolen.

Eighteen-year-old Alissia Mary Wells and 36-year-old Dustin Gerrard Landry, both of St. Catharines, have been released and are awaiting court dates.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009461.

